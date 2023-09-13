Around 3:45 Monday afternoon the Jasper Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in the parking lot of Kerstein’s Property Management.

A 2012 Toyota Corolla driven by 88-year-old Pricilla Kaiser, of Jasper, was attempting to leave the parking, cross the 3rd Avenue intersection, and continue northbound when the Corolla’s passenger side struck the curb. Kaiser accelerated off the curb, northwest on Mill Street, where a 2007 GMC pickup was parked with 61-year-old Jeffrey Thomas, of Jasper, in its bed.

Thomas was attempting to climb down from the truck bed when the Corolla accelerated into the back of the pickup and threw the pedestrian into the air. Jeffrey Thomas landed between Kaiser’s car and the pickup truck that was pushed into another unattended vehicle. He was transported to Memorial Hospital and later flown to Deaconess Hospital for injuries to his neck and spine.

A passenger in the Kaiser Corolla was transported to Memorial Hospital for complaints of leg and chest pain while the vehicle was considered a total loss. The GMC Thomas was climbing down from sustained $10,000 in damages, and the Nissan it was pushed into will need about $5,000 in repairs.