Crawford County- Indiana Conversation Officers are searching for a missing rock quarry employee after the dump truck he was operating fell into a water-filled rock pit. At 2 PM yesterday EMS were dispatched to Mulzer Crushed Stone near Alton Fredonia Road in the rural part of Crawford County. Authorities say that a man was operating the dump truck that weighed several tons near the edge of the pit when the truck suddenly slipped over the edge falling several hundred feet into the water.

1st Responders initial efforts were hampered by steep, unstable terrain. Mulzer Employees helped EMS by constructing a temporary and emergency path that allowed Conversation officers access to the water by boat. Sonar imaging was used and the boat was able to find the location of the truck.

A remote-operated vehicle or ROV submersible with a camera and sonar will be used later today to further assess the vehicle before divers hit the waters.

Assisting at the scene included: Crawford County Sherrif’s Department, Crawford County EMA, Leavenworth Fire Department, and the Indiana State Police.

We will update you with more information as it is made available to us.