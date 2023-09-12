Latest News

Indiana DNR Announced Plans for National Public Lands Day Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology Hosting Open House for Graduate Theology Program Flu Vaccinations Now Being Offered by the Dubois County Health Department Saint Meinrad Archabbey Holding a Free String Quartet Concert in October Ferdinand Board of Zoning Appeals Canceled September Meeting

In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC/WAXL radio, interviews Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide – Dubois County, about getting professional help when you or someone you know needs help, as well as Jessica Miller, Owner of Rooted Counseling & Consulting and Licenses Clinical Social Worker, about what Rooted provides for the community.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post