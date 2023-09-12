In this In.form-esque radio interview, Ty Hunter, Program Director of WBDC/WAXL radio, interviews Janet Schnell, President of Survivors of Suicide – Dubois County, about getting professional help when you or someone you know needs help, as well as Jessica Miller, Owner of Rooted Counseling & Consulting and Licenses Clinical Social Worker, about what Rooted provides for the community.

This is part of a month-long interview series to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention, and to help share resources for the residents of Dubois County, and beyond.