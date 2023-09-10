A local family is needing help after their house burned down.

On Friday, September 8th, a house fire engulfed the Sherman household, home to Laura and Kyle Sherman, their two sons, and their newly born daughter; who was born around the time of the fire.

While none of the family, including their puppy Clover, was injured in the fire, the flames consumed almost their entire home and their new family car. The cause of the fire is unknown.

To help the Sherman family with the expenses, Laura’s sister, Madeline Montee, started a GoFundMe page. The money that is donated on this GoFundMe page will go towards rebuilding the Sherman family’s home, replacing lost belongings, and their temporary living expenses.

At this time the GoFundMe page’s goal of $25,000 has not yet been met, but $17,155 has been donated.

Another way to help the Sherman family is also available through a Meal Train page set up for them.

Meal Train is a website that allows people to schedule when to make and drop off homemade or restaurant food for families in need, as well as gift restaurant and meal delivery service gift cards.

For those interested in making or giving food to the family, their Meal Train page asks for enough food for four adults and two children, and it is noted that one of the family members is allergic to eggs and dairy.

To learn more or donate to the Sherman family’s GoFundMe page click here.

To schedule giving a meal or to gift restaurant and meal delivery service gift cards to the Sherman family at the Sherman family’s Meal Train page click here.