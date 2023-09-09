The Indiana State School Music Association, or ISSMA, for short, is a key component of a “band kid’s” vocabulary — and has been for many years. Although music festivals for Indiana children were hosted in our state as early as the 1920’s, the non-for-profit that most recent generations of “band geeks” are acclimated to, has been around, officially, since 1999. Read more about ISSMA’s history here.

ISSMA hosts a variety of music competitions at locations all throughout the state of Indiana, as each season of the year brings a new type of competition for all the children to participate in. But, only one type of musical competition brings the heat, cold, rain, and wind into the melodies that these students play: Marching Band.

Local high school marching bands have been practicing their coordinates and memorizing their music for many months as of this point, but, the “big shows” are just around the corner. No time to start waving those vibrant color-guard flags now, because the journey to the ISSMA Marching Band State Finals starts in Dubois County on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

Chosen as one of the four competition locations throughout the state, Jasper High School will be host to the annual Scholastic Class MB Prelims / Open Class MB Invitational at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium.

This year’s ISSMA Calendar of Events, specifically for Marching Band competitions, is as follows:

Scholastic Class MB Prelims / Open Class MB Invitational – September 30, 2023

Open Class Regional Marching Band – October 7, 2023

Scholastic Class MB Finals – October 14, 2023

Open Class Semi-State Marching Band – October 21, 2023

Open Class MB State Finals – October 28, 2023

The road to the ISSMA Marching Band State Finals is challenging for all bands involved; but this year, there’s more than just the rush of performing on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium to look forward to: the Indiana State School Music Association is celebrating 50 years of Indiana State Marching Band Finals!

Captured from the front-page of the ISSMA website

To celebrate this milestone, ISSMA is offering current band participants and former band participants the chance to win a pizza party, on them! Check out their website for details on how to enter.

We extend the best of luck to our Dubois County Marching Bands — Jasper Marching Wildcats, Southridge Marching Raiders, Northeast Dubois Marching Jeeps, and the Forest Park Marching Rangers — this ISSMA State season!