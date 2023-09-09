48-year-old Bradley Mitchell, of English, Indiana. Arrested and lodged at the Perry County Jail on a Level 1 Felony Charge for Child Molesting of a Child Under 14 Years of Age. Photo Source: Indiana State Police – Jasper Post

(English, IN) Detectives with the Indiana State Police were contacted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Child Services earlier this month and were informed that 48-year-old Bradley Mitchell, of English, Indiana, had possibly molested a child.

Master Trooper Detective Patrick Stinson began an extensive investigation into the allegation and gathered information for a search warrant that was executed at an English address on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Combined efforts of ISP and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office during the search resulted in Bradley Mitchell being arrested and taken into custody.

Bradley Mitchell was transported to the Perry County Jail where he’s being lodged for a Level 1 Felony of Child Molesting with a Child Under 14 Years of Age.