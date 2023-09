Footage from current WJTS New’s Reporter Bryan Kelly’s coverage on this active hostage situation, that took place just next to the 5th Street Elementary School, over a span of half-a-day’s time. The subject was brought out by police, and the scene was neutralized by the day’s end.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/