Allen M. Gutgsell, age 82, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 17th, 2023, in the Heart-to-Heart Inpatient Care Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Allen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 14, 1940, to Joseph and Mildred (Fehribach) Gutgsell. He married Carolyn (Crouse) Canolty on June 3, 1977, and she preceded his death on April 26, 2001. He then married Frances Lansford on July 13, 2002.

He was a 1958 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Marine, who served aboard the U.S.S. Bennington.

He retired from the Jasper City Police Department after 20 years of service, where he had been a lieutenant and detective. He then was a truck driver for several local businesses, including Werner Sawmill.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, the Jasper K of C, the Fraternal Order of Police, and the American Legion Post #147.

Allen enjoyed camping, woodworking, fishing, sports, riding his motorcycle, attending the grandkid’s sporting events and activities, and spending time with family and friends. He loved solving the world’s problems with the McDonald’s coffee crew one cup at a time.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Gutgsell, Haysville, IN, one son, Kurt (Cheryl) Gutgsell, one daughter, Elaine (Dean) Bromm, Huntingburg, IN, one step-son, Brian Canolty, Washington, IN, two step-daughters, Julie Sander, Jasper, IN, Jamie (Keith) Jenkins, Winslow, IN, three grandchildren, Nathan (Renae) Bromm, and Alison and Carson Bromm, step-grandchildren, Joshua Canolty, Caitlin (Josh) Tempel, Zach Powell, and Landon, Alyssa, Deacon, Eli, and Amelia Jenkins, and three step-great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Charlotte and Parker Tempel, and one sister, Paula Schneider, Jasper, IN, one brother, Mike Gutgsell, Clarkston, WA, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife, Carolyn, and two brothers, Jerry Gutgsell and an infant, Richard Gutgsell.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Allen M. Gutgsell will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22nd, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Truelove Cemetery in Loogootee, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on Friday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital, or a favorite charity.

