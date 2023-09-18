(Jasper, IN) Market Research company, Statista, conducted a survey to collect data for the Forbes magazine’s “America’s Best Employers by State for 2023” list. An anonymous, independent evaluation of employers nationwide placed Jasper on the list for the first time and earned the company’s third Forbes ranking.

Of 1,392 honored companies, Jasper came in 30th of 73 Indiana Employers with more than 500 employees recognized by Forbes, and fourth of nine Hoosier companies on the Automotive and Suppliers sector list.

These honors were given based on respondents to Statista’s survey that asked employees if they would recommend their company to others, to evaluate their employer based on image, working conditions, potential for development, diversity, and compensation packages.

Jasper Holdings, Inc. is currently in search of other American companies to join their 100% ESOP and requests those interested in allowing their associates to become associate owners to visit www.jasperholdingsinc.com.