Monroe Lake has announced several activities and clean-up days for its “Lake Appreciation Week” scheduled for mid-October. Events throughout the week are organized alongside the Hoosier National Forest, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Friends of Lake Monroe, Lake Monroe Water Fund, City of Bloomington Utilities, and the Monroe County Highway Department. Monroe Lake is inviting Hoosier outdoor enthusiasts to participate in trash cleanup and other activities that keep the lake clean and healthy.

There will be six trash cleanup events and volunteers are needed at all of them:

Monday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m., “Trash Cleanup at the Dam,”

Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., “Causeway Cleanup,”

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., “Wilderness Campsite Cleanup,”

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m., “Sugar Creek Cleanup,”

Friday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m., “Fairfax Friday Cleanup,”

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., “Monroe Lake Monster Cleanup,”

For more information about each of these days please visit bit.ly/monroe-appreciate-2023.

Each cleanup a volunteer participates in earns them an entry into a thank-you prize drawing.

Also, announced

Interpretive staff at Paynetown State Recreation Area will also offer three drop-by activities with a clean water theme for visitors on Oct. 21: “How Long Will It Last” from 10 to 11:30 a.m., “Trash to Treasure: Bottle Ornaments” from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and “The Incredible Journey” from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Throughout the week, visitors can also participate in a 5-gallon Bucket Challenge. Pick up enough trash around the lake to fill a 5-gallon bucket and you will be entered into a drawing for one of two boat bags for use while boating or camping. Details on the challenge are at bit.ly/bucket2023.

Entrance fees will be waived for registered volunteers participating in an organized cleanup event with a set start time. Otherwise, the Daily Entrance Fee at Paynetown and Fairfax SRAs is $7 per vehicle with an Indiana license plate or $9 per vehicle with out-of-state plates. Indiana State Park Annual Entrance Permits are also accepted.

Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967

On Saturday, October 21 there will be free tours of the Monroe Water Treatment Plant which showcases how the water from the reservoir is turned into drinking water and distributed throughout the city of Bloomington.

For questions or more information please check out dnr.in.gov or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.in.gov