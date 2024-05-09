Around 5:30 PM Wednesday the Jasper Police Department received word of an intoxicated male who was refused the sale of alcohol at a nearby liquor store and had angrily left the store on a scooter. The scooter was located near Fifth Street and Scott Rolen Drive and stopped after the driver, identified as 54-year-old Daniel Voight of Jasper, disregarded a stop-light.

After further investigation and speaking with Voight, it was determined he was under the influence.

Voight was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges: