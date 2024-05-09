The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced 20 schools are newly certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. This year’s cohort also includes four schools that renewed certifications, as well as 11 additional schools that are making strides to create an engaging STEM culture.

“STEM certified schools are committed to providing high-quality, engaging experiences that not only support students in developing problem-solving skills, but also prepare them for careers in emerging industries,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Ensuring every student in Indiana can meet the challenges and opportunities of a constantly evolving workforce begins with high-quality STEM education, and these schools are leaning in to meet the needs of Hoosier students.”

Created in 2015, the STEM Certification program recognizes schools committed to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. STEM Certification exemplifies a highly innovative approach to education, employing a great deal of inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, integration into humanities and related arts and out-of-school STEM activities. For secondary schools in particular, earning STEM Certification requires heightened intention and coordination in terms of vision, scheduling and interdisciplinary collaboration. More than 100 schools statewide hold STEM Certification.

This year’s schools that have newly earned STEM Certification are:

Boulevard Elementary School, Kokomo School Corporation

Dillsboro Elementary School, South Dearborn Community School Corporation

Greensburg Elementary, Greensburg Community Schools

Hayden Elementary School, Jennings County School Corporation

Ladoga Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation

Manchester Elementary School, South Dearborn Community School Corporation

Meridian Street Elementary School, Clay Community Schools

New Market Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation

North Decatur Junior/Senior High School, Decatur County Community Schools

Otwell Miller Academy

Our Lady of Grace School, Diocese of Lafayette Catholic Schools

Paoli Junior and Senior High School, Paoli Community School Corporation

Rossville Elementary School, Rossville Consolidated School District

South Central Elementary School, South Central Community School Corporation

South Decatur Elementary School, Decatur County Community Schools

Southmont Junior High School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation

Sprunica Elementary School, Brown County School Corporation

Throop Elementary School, Paoli Community School Corporation

Van Buren Elementary School, Clay Community Schools

Walnut Elementary School, South Montgomery Community School Corporation

This year, four schools completed a rigorous application and review process, which must be repeated every five years to remain certified. This year’s schools that have renewed STEM Certification for an additional five years are:

Cold Spring School, Indianapolis Public Schools

Loogootee High School, Loogootee Community School Corporation

Plainfield Community Middle School, Plainfield Community School Corporation

Unionville Elementary School, Monroe County Community School Corporation

In 2023, a new designation was added to highlight schools that have demonstrated significant progress in creating an engaging STEM culture and empowering students to create and innovate through integrated STEM learning experiences. Schools designated as Developing in STEM Certification are:

Charles N. Scott Middle School, School City of Hammond

Elwood Haynes Elementary School, Kokomo School Corporation

F Willard Crichfield Elementary, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Fishback Creek Public Academy, MSD Pike Township

Hammond Central High School, School City of Hammond

Indiana Math and Science Academy North

Linton-Stockton Elementary, Linton-Stockton School Corporation

Mary Evelyn Castle Elementary School, MSD Lawrence Township

Morton Senior High School, School City of Hammond

North Decatur Elementary School, Decatur County Community Schools

Salem Middle School, Salem Community Schools

Each of these developing schools are continuing to establish infrastructure for sustainable, high-quality STEM education and will receive intentional, strategic support from IDOE as they progress toward STEM Certification.

View a complete list of Indiana STEM Certified schools here. Schools interested in pursuing STEM Certification can review the guidance here.