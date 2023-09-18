Charles E. Parks, age 51, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:02 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Charlie was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 17, 1971, to Rose (Drury) Parks.

Charlie was the owner of A-Z Construction.

He enjoyed helping people with whatever he could and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Annette Taylor, Jasper, IN, two nephews he and Annette were raising as their own children, Jace and Kaden Hicks, two stepchildren, Nathan Taylor and Amanda (Nick) Grothouse, Jasper, IN, two granddaughters, Amelia and Emmalynn Grothouse, and two brothers.

Preceding him in death are his parents and his two sisters.

A funeral service for Charles E. Parks will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper. Ryan Scherer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com