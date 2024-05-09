Urban Otto Tretter, age 78, of Huntingburg, passed away at 5:07 p.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born July 4, 1945, in Spencer County, Indiana, to Christian and Mary (Schaeffer) Tretter; and married Judy Goepfrich on September 17, 1966, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper. Urban was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Huntingburg Y.M.I. Club. He enjoyed playing Farkle with friends and family, collecting baseball caps, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Indianapolis Colts Football and Indiana University basketball. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Esther Weidenbenner; in-laws, John Weidenbenner, Bill Balbach, Donald Hopf and Mary Lou Tretter; and grandson, Noah Mehringer.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Tretter of Huntingburg; four children, Brenda (Gary) Mehringer of Jasper, Rich (Cathy) Tretter of Huntingburg, Keith (Laura) Tretter of Ferdinand and Brad Tretter of Huntingburg; five siblings, Irene Balbach of Haubstadt, Almeda Hopf of Jasper, Alice (Leo) Gilson of Jasper, Linus Tretter of Celestine and Ray (Betty) Tretter of Ferdinand; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Zerrick) Wells, Mitch, Lindsey and Evan Mehringer, Nathan (Madison) and Matthew (Lauren) Tretter, Lexie (Tyler), Katie and Kamie Tretter; and five great-grandchildren, Kaysen Trent, Everett Wells, Caroline Tretter, Briggs Trent and Clara Wells.

Funeral services for Urban Tretter will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. The Y.M.I. will conduct a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., Monday evening, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center or Heart-to-Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com