Eileen May Tyrrell (Morrison) Frakes, age 99, of Gentryville, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery with family by her side.

Eileen was born May 15, 1924, in Banbury Oxfordshire, England to Ernest and Florence Tyrrell.

Eileen had 10 children and is survived by nine: Larry Morrison of Ypsilanti, MI, Sheral Stanton (Max) of Lamar, IN, Gary Morrison of Bremerton, WA, Darrel Morrison (Gloria) of Evansville, IN, Adrian “Adie” Morrison (Cindy) of Dale, IN, Brian Morrison (Bridgette) of Huntingburg, IN, Kevin Morrison (Teresa) of Huntingburg, IN, Michelle Rumage, of Evansville, IN, and Daniel Frakes (Maria) of Dale, IN. Eileen also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews in England.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Florence Tyrrell, brothers and sisters-in-law, Hubert (Daisy) Tyrrell, Reginald (Margaret) Tyrrell, Harold (Joan) Tyrrell, and Leslie (Margaret) Tyrrell. She was also, preceded in death by daughter, Carolyn Strickland of Kittrell, NC, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Morrison of Bremerton, WA.

Eileen was employed in a few places throughout the years; however, she would be best remembered for the many years spent greeting campers and visitors of all ages at the front gate of Lincoln State Park.

Eileen was multi-talented. She loved crafting and was a very accomplished seamstress, knitter, and floral arranger. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening and would “can” the fruits and vegetables she grew. She enjoyed animals and nature, but her biggest joy came from being with her children and their families.

The visitation will be held at Fuller Funeral Home in Dale on Thursday, September 21 from 10:30 to 12:00 pm CST with service at 12:00 at Fuller Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Garden of Memory in Gentryville, Indiana. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “It Takes a Village, No-Kill Rescue” in Chrisney, IN.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Scenic Hills at the Monastery, both past and present, for caring for Eileen throughout the years. Many thanks to the caring staff at Gentiva Hospice Group for your kindness and compassion. Thank you to all the friends and family throughout the years who have sent letters and cards and for all the visits and the prayers as they were all much appreciated. We would like to extend our appreciation to the Fuller Funeral Home for the dignity and respect shown in honoring our mother, Eileen May Frakes’ last wishes.

For more information about Eileen May Frakes, you may visit https://www.fullersfh.com.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.