Susan Jane Partenheimer, age 68, of Huntingburg and Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her residence in Huntingburg.

She was born on February 16, 1955, to Pete P. and Geneva M. (Schmett) Partenheimer in Huntingburg, Indiana. Susan graduated from the last class of Huntingburg High School and the first class of the Southridge High School consolidation in 1973. She was third in her class.

Susan entered the University of Evansville in 1973 with a double major in education and psychology. She participated in intercollegiate volleyball, tennis, basketball, and softball. Susan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude in Education in 1977 and began teaching at Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Education in 1980 and a Master of Science in Counseling in 1987 from the University of Evansville. Susan achieved her National Board Certification in Counseling in 1997. The first 30+ years of employment were with the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and were spent teaching, counseling, and coaching at Evans Middle School in Evansville, Indiana. She retired from the EVSC in 2010 and engaged in Private Practice Counseling at that time. While doing private practice, she served as an on-call Therapist at Daviess County Hospital. In 2012, she accepted the counselor’s position at Huntingburg Elementary School and Holland School.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva, in 2004; and her father, Pete, in 2008. She is survived by a foreign exchange sister, Ann Nichol Cowell of Lytham, Lancashire, England; and two God-children, John Nichol Cowell of Lytham, Lancashire, England, and Lauren Marie Chanley of Huntington, Indiana.

Susan was a lifetime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, the Indiana State Teachers Association, the National Education Association, the Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Sorority, the National Board of Certified Counselors, and the Psi Chi Sorority for the American Psychological Association. She also belonged to the Delta Kappa Gamma-Beta Alpha chapter. Susan loved music – having studied, performed, and taught piano. She was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed overseas travel. Loyalty, dependability, and genuine love were taught by Susan to all of those around her. “Treat others as you would like to be treated” was her legacy.

Funeral services for Susan Partenheimer will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg with Pastor Jeff Donihue officiating.

Friends may call for visitation at Salem United Church of Christ from 9:00-11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg or the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com