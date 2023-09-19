Oakland City- For the second year, U.S. News and World has ranked Oakland City University in the Top 10 best universities in the country for Social Mobility. OCU ranked at #8 and in the Top 15 of all the universities listed is the only one from the Midwest region of the United States. The majority of these ranked universities come from California, New Jersey, Florida or New York.

“To receive this recognition for the second year reflects our

historical commitment to educating students who otherwise might not receive a college education. The

goal of education is to lift people up and provide them with the knowledge, skills, and professional

attitude to have a meaningful life and career. This goal connects directly to our Christian faith-based

learning community mission to enhance our student’s intellectual, spiritual, physical, and social

development for positive leadership.” said OCU President Ron Dempsey.

U.S. News badges are often considered to be recognized symbols of excellence in higher education that an unbiased trust agent confers. The publication states some colleges are more successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating many disadvantaged students who are awarded Pell Grants. Most of these federal grants are awarded to students whose gross family incomes fall under $50,000. U.S. News states that oftentimes times economically disadvantaged students are less likely to finish college, even when controlling for other variables and characteristics.

Dempsey concluded, “To be recognized with a top ten back-to-back ranking as a national professional

university demonstrates OCU’s commitment to students. We are honored to be recognized for serving

our students’ needs.”