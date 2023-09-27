Cornettsville, IN- A 19-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested for his role in a fatal drunk driving accident that occurred on Saturday, September 23.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Wagler was arrested late Saturday evening at the scene of the fatal accident that occurred at County Road 700 North and County Road 300 East, in rural Daviess County less than 10 miles northeast of Washington.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 11:41 PM to reports of a vehicular accident involving a pole with reports that one person was not breathing.

Investigators determined Wagler had been driving a 1997 Jeep with six passengers. Two females were sharing the front passenger seat and not wearing seatbelts. 16-year-old Lora Graber of Odon was pronounced dead at the scene as it was revealed she was leaning outside of the Jeep when it side-swiped the pole.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office released that Wagler submitted to a blood draw with an initial result showing he registered a 0.18 blood-alcohol content. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Wagler had been arrested for DWI over Memorial Weekend earlier this year. Authorities determined he had a blood-alcohol count of 0.20 on May 27. Online court records show that Wagler’s bond was set at $500 cash, but was posted on June 1. A trial had been scheduled for January 16th for the original DWI charge.

At this time, Wagler’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash for this new case. As of Tuesday afternoon, Daviess County Court Records show no formal charges have been filed yet in the deadly Saturday evening crash.