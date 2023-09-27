Vincennes University’s Homeland Security and Public Safety program ranked as the Best Bachelor’s Degree Program by Intelligent.com.

This is the second year in a row Vincennes University’s Homeland Security and Public Safety program ranked Number One in the nation as the Best Bachelor’s Degree Program by Intelligent.com.

VU offers the Homeland Security and Public Safety bachelor’s degree on the Vincennes Campus and online. VU’s degree provides HSPS graduates with an academic gateway to careers in the public sector, including local, state, and federal law enforcement like the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Transportation Security Administration, the Secret Service, and the Department of State, and private sector careers in corporate and international security.

The programs on Intelligent.com’s list are nationally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The full list is available by visiting intelligent.com.