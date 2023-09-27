Patoka 2000 is looking for donations for the Patoka River Bridge planters fall flowers.

The flowers on the Patoka River Bridge for the Summer of 2023 will soon be removed since it is time to adorn the bridge with mums that will stay there through the end of October or early November.

To fund this beautification project Patoka 2000 is seeking donations from individuals, families, or

businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this beautification project.

A classified ad will be placed in The Herald in mid-October stating all of those who donated funds and the people or cause they would like to have remembered or honored.

The deadline for donations for the Fall Project is Saturday, September 30th.

For more information on how to make a donation toward the flowers on the bridge or to assist with watering the bridge flowers, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 482-6866.