According to the Indiana DNR, sometime between September 10th through the 15th an unknown person or persons illegally dumped a large load of shingles on private property outside the City of Jasper Limits.

This illegal dump was found near County Road 175 E, by the County Road 300 North intersection. The DNR is asking if anyone knows of any home construction or something similar going on around the time frame to please contact them. All callers have the right to remain anonymous, however, should they choose to come forward with pertinent information it is possible a monetary reward could be involved.

You can contact the IDNR at 812-837-9536 or at 1-800-TIP-IDNR or you can also contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department who will pass along information.

You can also file an online report with the DNR by visiting their “Turn In a Poacher or Polluter” page.

Thank you to IDNR Office Joe Haywood for this information.

Photo credit belongs to IDNR.