Saint Meinrad Archabbey is hosting a string quartet concert in October.

This string quartet concert will be held on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 PM Central Time in the Archabbey Church.

The concert will be performed by the Jupiter String Quartet, which consists of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel, and cellist Daniel McDonough.

The quartet has performed in some of the world’s finest halls, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and major music festivals including the Aspen Music Festival.

In addition to their performing career, they have been artists-in-residence at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana since 2012, where they maintain private studios and direct the chamber music program.

The quartet’s latest album is a collaboration with the Jasper String Quartet, produced by Grammy-winner Judith Sherman. This collaborative album features the world premiere recording of Dan Visconti’s “Eternal Breath,” Felix Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-flat, Op. 20,” and Osvaldo Golijov’s “Last Round.”

The concert is free and open to the public and parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots.

For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501; and for updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.