The Dubois County Health Department is now offering flu vaccinations.

Daily walk-in flu shots are available from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.

You can also use their drive-thru from 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday. The drive-thru option is open to any individuals 12 years of age and older.

To find the drive-thru location follow the signs to the drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side. The best method is US 231 to Division Rd and then south on Saint Charles St.

They also ask participants to have their ID and insurance cards available. A consent form is required for anyone under the age of 18 and not accompanied by a parent. The consent form can be found at duboiscountyin.org/departments/health_department.

To accommodate after-hour vaccinations, they will also be holding two late-night vaccine clinics at the Dubois County Health Department on September 20th, from 3:30 to 6 PM, and on October 11th, from 3:30 to 6 PM. No appointments are needed.

All vaccines will be available inside the building and the drive-thru option will be flu only.

The flu vaccine is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private health insurance.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056.