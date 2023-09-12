Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is hosting an in-person and virtual open house for its Graduate Theology Program.

This open house for the Graduate Theology Program will be held in person on Saturday, October 14th, and online on Wednesday, October 18 at 6:30 PM Central Time.

Prospective students will get a chance to visit the campus, talk to current students, get questions answered, and stay in free accommodations.

Registration is required to attend and must be done by October 4th. Registration and detailed information can be found at saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house.

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in Church history, ethics, and moral theology, liturgical music, liturgical and sacramental theology, pastoral studies, scripture, systematic theology, spirituality, and teaching high school theology. Graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices.

For more information, visit saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology.