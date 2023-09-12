The Indiana DNR has announced its plans for National Public Lands Day.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating Indiana’s public lands the weekend of September 23rd and 24th.

The celebration coincides with National Public Lands Day on September 23rd, the nation’s largest single day of volunteering on public lands.

To commemorate it, all DNR properties will offer free admission the day after on Sunday, September 24th.

You can help DNR properties anytime at volunteer events or by visiting and collecting trash. Go to on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer to find opportunities and sign up to volunteer with the DNR.

Saturday, September 23rd, is also National Hunting and Fishing Day and the last Free Fishing Day of the year; the latter of which means Indiana residents can fish the state’s waters without a fishing license that day. For more information on fishing visit the Fishing Guide at on.IN.gov/fishingguide and the interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish to locate fishing sites.

For the hunting aspect of this special day, Indiana DNR wants to note that squirrel, dove, and youth deer hunting seasons are also open. More information is available at on.IN.gov/huntingguide.