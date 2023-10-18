Latest News

Seven Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession The City of Jasper Announced Multiple Government Facilities will be Closed for Veterans Day The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are Hosting their November monthly Book Sale One Week Early The City of Huntingburg Announced an Intersection on 2nd Street in Huntingburg is Closed Today and Tuesday Six Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Employees Nominated for the 2023 Little Company of Mary Award

In this episode, Kenny Speed and Nick Stevens joins Kaitlyn Neukam to talk about the upcoming I.U. Kelly School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, happening November 16th, 2023.

