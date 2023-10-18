In this episode, Kenny Speed and Nick Stevens joins Kaitlyn Neukam to talk about the upcoming I.U. Kelly School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, happening November 16th, 2023.
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In this episode, Kenny Speed and Nick Stevens joins Kaitlyn Neukam to talk about the upcoming I.U. Kelly School of Business Economic Futurecast Luncheon, happening November 16th, 2023.
Stock media provided by Pond5.