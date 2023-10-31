Latest News

Local Woman’s Design Chosen for 2023 Santa Claus Postmark Jasper Man Arrested for Child Molesting Seven Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Celebrated Jubilees of Monastic Profession The City of Jasper Announced Multiple Government Facilities will be Closed for Veterans Day The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are Hosting their November monthly Book Sale One Week Early

Back on October 20, the Jasper Police Department began an extensive investigation in reference to allegations of child molesting against 66-year-old Earl Branham Jr of Jasper and were quickly able to establish that Branham Jr had sexual contact with a female under the age of 14.

Mr. Branham was interviewed by JPD detectives at the police station and subsequently arrested and charged with Attempted Child Molesting, (Level 4 Felony), Child Molesting, (Level 4 Felony), Neglect of a Dependent, (Level 6 Felony), and Exhibiting an Obscene Performance (Class A Misdemeanor).

Earl Branham Jr was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on Monday evening and is being held without bond.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post