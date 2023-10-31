Back on October 20, the Jasper Police Department began an extensive investigation in reference to allegations of child molesting against 66-year-old Earl Branham Jr of Jasper and were quickly able to establish that Branham Jr had sexual contact with a female under the age of 14.

Mr. Branham was interviewed by JPD detectives at the police station and subsequently arrested and charged with Attempted Child Molesting, (Level 4 Felony), Child Molesting, (Level 4 Felony), Neglect of a Dependent, (Level 6 Felony), and Exhibiting an Obscene Performance (Class A Misdemeanor).

Earl Branham Jr was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on Monday evening and is being held without bond.