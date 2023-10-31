The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office has selected its 2023 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season.

Starting on Friday, December 1st the post office will begin offering this picture postmark to cancel postal stamps on holiday mail again this season. Every year the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of a school contest in conjunction with the post office.

This year’s artist is Allison Hoffman, daughter of Jeremy and Lee Ann Hoffman of Mariah Hill, Indiana. Allison is now a freshman at Indiana State University.

“Patrons from all over the world request the Santa Claus holiday postmark. Some drive into town to personally hand cancel their holiday mail with the famous picture postmark and others request the special postmark by mail,” says Postmaster Cheryl Bailey. “The famous Santa Claus postmark is a long-standing tradition for the town and it’s always fun to see the unique artwork each year.”

Baily is asking that anyone interested in getting the special cancellation on their holiday mail to please follow these rules and guidelines:

Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark;

Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office;

If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, P.O. Box 9998, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998;

The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24;

The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer;

To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.);

There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.

For more information about the postage or any of the fun, family activities hosted by the town of Santa Claus during the holiday season please visit santaclausind.org or call (888)444-9252.