The 2nd Annual YPNSI Charity Gala is set to take place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Friday, December 1st, starting at 6 PM EST. They will serve a meal during this event, and black tie is the required attire for attendees, there will also be alcoholic beverages served and live entertainment.

What is the Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana, or YPNSI?

Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana (YPNSI) is a relatively new nonprofit organization for young professionals between the ages of 21-45. YPNSI creates avenues for young professionals in any industry to access the necessary tools to advance their careers and build meaningful, lasting relationships.

The vision is to be the organization of choice for all young professionals looking to personally grow and connect within their community and careers.

YPNSI’s annual Gala is a chance for members and non-members alike to mingle and form connections, while also raising funds for a local nonprofit of their choosing. Last year’s Gala saw the local not-for-profit, Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) walk away with a $5,000.00 check, for the betterment of their services and to further the mission of “Providing a safe reporting location for victims of crime and their families with community-based multi-disciplinary teams that provide support, promote justice and help to prevent violence.”

YPNSI is asking for the community’s assistance with sponsorships for this year’s event. Sponsorships, in the form of tables, for local companies looking to expand their resources for their young employees, YPNSI promises that “This event will provide your employees a great way to socialize with one another outside of the office while also giving them an opportunity to connect with other young professionals in the area”.

There are various sponsorship levels available, and individual tickets for $60 each are also available.

YPNSI is asking for submissions to be finalized and submitted no later than November 17th. They ask all who may have questions to reach out and please email ypnsindiana@gmail.com.

Please see the attached Sponsorship form(s) below to register: