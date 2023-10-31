Multiple local businesses have had items entered in the Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Tournament.

The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, with the entered companies facing off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public online voting. The products receiving the highest votes in each matchup move to subsequent rounds in the tournament until they crown the ultimate Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion.

Three local businesses and one of their products have been entered into the tournament. The entries are:

Kimball International in Jasper and their Looper Architectural Bench; a product designed to be able to transform between a bench for sitting on and an accent or coffee table.

Abbey Casket in St. Meinrad and their Wooden Monastic Caskets: a handcrafted casket designed and based on the casket the monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey are laid to rest in.

And Angry Sturgeon Lures in English and their Fishing Lures: hand-made, one-of-a-kind fishing lures from wood sourced from a farm in Crawford County.

The first round of public voting in the tournament is now open and will close on Wednesday, November 1st at 9 PM.

To learn more about the contest, all the businesses, and their products competing in the tournament, or to vote, visit Indianachamber.com.