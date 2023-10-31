The Dubois County Community Foundation recently led a public art activation project involving the transformation of 10 locally made wooden picnic tables into vibrant pieces of artwork.

The picnic tables that were painted in the project are slated for donation to various public spaces throughout the county. Local volunteer artists lent their creative talents to design and paint the tables.

The tables will find their new homes at several locations across the county, including Jaycee and Bohnert Parks and the Riverwalk Plaza in Jasper, City Park in Huntingburg, Haysville Park, Dove Recovery House for Women, Center on Fifth Child Advocacy Center and nonprofit hub, Birdseye Park and Dubois Community Park.

The Artists who took part in this project included Corie Eckerle, Gil Eckerle, Dove Recovery House “Doves” Jaimie Wilson, George Smith, Laura Grammer, Anna Hayden, SWICACC staff, and Community Foundation staff.

The picnic tables will be on display from Tuesday, November 7th through Thursday, November 9th, at the Community Foundation located at 600 McCrillus Street in Jasper. The public is invited to explore the display anytime on those days.

For additional information, call the Community Foundation at (812) 482-5295.