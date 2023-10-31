A Virginia man was arrested following a high-speed chase on I-64 in Harrison County.

On Friday, October 27th, a motorist on eastbound I-64 contacted 911 and reported a white Mercedes Benz passenger car driving recklessly as it approached the Corydon exit.

The exact same vehicle was involved in a pursuit in western Indiana earlier in the day, but officers terminated that pursuit, and the Mercedes continued east.

Around 2:30 PM, a Harrison County deputy observed the vehicle traveling 120 MPH on the right shoulder of the roadway and was attempting to catch up with the car.

The white Mercedes later during the chase exited the interstate and drove south on SR 135 before making a U-turn and heading back north towards the interstate. The car continued north, running several stoplights and running vehicles off the roadway. The Mercedes turned onto Old SR 135 and then headed back towards the interstate. After entering I-64 westbound, the car turned left into the median, where the Mercedes became stuck.

The driver, later identified as 41-year-old Mitchell Ray Lassiter Jr, of Hampton, Virginia, ran from the vehicle and attempted to climb a nearby rock wall near the on-ramp; but a trooper was able to arrest Lassiter without further incident.

During the subsequent investigation, Trooper Simcoe located what was suspected marijuana as well as approximately 61 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Lassiter’s possession.

Lassiter was arrested and booked into the Harrison County jail and is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Recklessness, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, and Reckless Driving.