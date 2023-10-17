Individuals, young and old, along with organizations picked up trash as part of the 17th annual event to beautify the Patoka Lake shoreline and areas draining into the lake. Clean-up totals have been confirmed. The volunteers were able to rid the lake of 1,860 lbs of trash, 500 lbs of recyclables, and 22 tires! There were a total of 175 volunteers which is an increase from 2022.

Photos provided by Emily Russell, Coordinator of PLSC.

Clean Up Day is coordinated by the Pakota Lake Watershed Steering Committee and hosted by Patoka Regional Water, Indiana DNR, and the Corps of Engineers. The watershed committee is a volunteer group of stakeholders who bring awareness to the health of the watershed. The Patoka Lake Watershed covers parts of Crawford, Orange, and Dubois Counties.

The Patoka Lake Clean-Up event for next year is being planned for Saturday, September 28, 2024. Patoka Lake is a vital part of our area providing flood control, recreation, and water supply to more than one-hundred thousand Patoka Lake water customers in Southern Indiana.