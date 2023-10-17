Owensboro, KY- The Daviess County Public Library has announced it will be hosting a Handmade Crafts Fair on Saturday, December 2nd from 11 AM – 3 PM. We are currently searching for vendors to set up tables and sell their handmade wares. This event will give talented artisans a space to showcase their crafts for patrons to leisurely browse. We are seeking a variety of vendors who create (examples including, but not limited to):

· Fabric crafts (crocheted, sewn, woven)

· Soaps/candles

· Woodcrafts

· Handmade jewelry

· Handmade buttons/stickers

· Paintings/drawings/pastel art, etc.

· Metalworks

· Wreaths

· Cakes/pastries, etc.

The deadline for booth applications is October 30th. There is no booth fee charge to participate but an application must be completed for review. You can find that application online at https://go.dcplibrary.org/craftfair. We have limited spaces available and do not want to saturate the fair with too many of one vendor or craft. All merchandise sold must be handcrafted/homemade. No exceptions will be made to this rule.

If you have any questions, please contact Sarah McDuffie at 270-684-0211, ext. 242, or smcduffie@dcplibrary.org.