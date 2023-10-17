Ferdinand, IN- The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County is looking for volunteers for a Weed Wrangle at the Old Town Lake in Ferdinand on Saturday, November 11 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

During this hands-on workday, volunteers will learn to identify and remove harmful invasive plants such as Burning Bush, Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive, and Wintercreeper along the park’s forested trail.

Old Town Lake opened in 2020 as the Town of Ferdinand’s newest park and has quickly become a popular destination for locals who enjoy the trail that loops through around the lake. To reach the park, drive past the Monastery on East 14th Street until you see the park entrance on your right. This workday will be the first event at the park targeting invasive plants. The goal is to improve forest habitat quality and encourage more native trees and understory plants to grow so that visitors and wildlife can continue to enjoy the park for years to come.

Volunteers do not need any experience to participate but should come prepared with long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Hand tools will be available for those who need them, and lunch will be provided by the Town of Ferdinand. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and have a waiver form signed by a parent/guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To pre-register contact Veronica Helming at duboisswcd@gmail.com, or 812-482-1171 x3. For more information about invasive species in Dubois County, visit the ISAC website (www.isacdc.org) or follow them on Facebook (@ISACofDuboisCounty).