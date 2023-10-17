Next Step Recovery Home and Behind the Wire Ministries proudly announce a newly formed partnership to bring men’s recovery housing to Dubois County.

Next Step Recovery Home, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization owns a home at 2603 Brosmer Street and will maintain the role of landlord, overseeing the maintenance and upkeep of the home. To run the recovery program and day-to-day operations, they formed a partnership with Loogootee-based recovery home, Behind the Wire Ministries. Behind the Wire Ministries, also a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a Level III recovery residence certified by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

“We are thrilled to have formed this partnership to bring Behind the Wire Ministries to our community,” Damian Holsworth, Next Step board member said. “We have spent the last couple of years conducting site visits and researching different recovery models and are confident in Behind the Wire Ministries’ leadership and recovery program,” said Holsworth.

In late 2020, Dubois County Community Foundation received a $4.4 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to improve mental health and addiction treatment services in the community. Next Step Recovery Home was established in 2021 with a mission to provide safe, sober housing to men in recovery. The Community Foundation provided grant support to help purchase a home.

Men may be referred to the home through treatment providers, the criminal justice system, family members, or by self-referral. Residents are expected to stay for a minimum of nine months but can stay for up to two years. Learn more about Behind the Wire Ministries at behindthewireministries.org.