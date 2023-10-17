The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for I-64 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, October 23, crews will begin lane restrictions for I-64 in Perry County near mile marker 70. Lane restrictions will occur to both eastbound and westbound driving lanes. A 16’ width limit will be in place during these restrictions.

Lane restrictions will allow crews to perform twin-pipe structure work. This work will address scouring to the ends of the structures. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.