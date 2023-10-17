Alice May Prior, 96, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:40 p.m., on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery.

She was born in Petersburg to Lonnie and Ollie Evelyn (Jenny) Blackburn. Before she was married, Alice had worked at General Electric. She then married Raymond Prior on December 8, 1956, in St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland and became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul UCC. Alice loved spending Saturday evenings surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Prior, May 8, 1997; brothers, Jerry (Frieda) Blackburn, and Kenny Blackburn; sisters, Donella Cummins, Jean Higdon, Shirley McClanahan; and a son-in-law, Jeffrey Fromme.

She is survived by her children, Jim Prior of Evansville, Judy Fromme of Ferdinand; Debbie (Mark) Roettger of Huntingburg; sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Huffman of Otwell; grandchildren, Ashley Fromme, Danielle (significant other, Peyton), Kelsey (Tyler) Messmer, Lukas (significant other, Leah) Roettger; great-grandchildren, Skye and Talon.

Funeral services for Alice May Prior will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland with burial in the church cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-8:00 E.D.T. (2:00 – 7:00 p.m. C.D.T.) on Friday, October 20, 2023, and also an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

