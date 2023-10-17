Samaritan’s Purse is set to open its collection for Operation Christmas Child in November.

More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project during the National Collection Week of Monday, November 13th, ­though Monday, November 20th.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, personal care items, and fun toys to children worldwide since 1993.

Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.

Those who are interested in making shoebox gifts can find a step-by-step guide on how to make one at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/. Participants can also find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation by visiting samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.