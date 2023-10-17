Jasper Business Matrix Integrations has announced they are making a security operations partnership with a Kentucky business.

Matrix Integration of Jasper announced on Tuesday, October 17th, that it is teaming up with Arctic Wolf® of Louisville, KY, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against today’s cyberattacks.

Matrix Integration is a strategic IT solutions and managed services provider that has been in business for more than 40 years. With clients regionally and offices in Indiana and Kentucky, Matrix Integration works closely with businesses and institutions to provide personalized consulting and managed services along with networking, data center, security, collaboration, telephony, and computing solutions.

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is built on open XDR architecture that seamlessly ingests data from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud sources to deliver automated threat detection and response at scale.