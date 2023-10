Christ the King Parish will be hosting a fall BBQ Dinner.

The Fall BBQ Dinner will be held on Sunday, November 5th at the St. Henry Financial Life Hall, and everyone is invited to attend.

The dinner is drive-thru only with serving starting at 11 AM Eastern. The cost is $14 per meal and includes ½ famous St. Henry BBQ Chicken, pork and beans, slaw, and potato salad.