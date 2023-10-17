Latest News

Aaron Lewis will be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter in February 2024.

The American Patriot, Aaron Lewis will bring his acoustic tour to the Owensboro, Sportscenter located at 1215 Hickman Avenue in Owensboro, on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, at 7 PM.

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks; and those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut Town Line and Sinner, as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One”.
Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 AM. Event parking will be $10 in the venue parking lot.  Tickets and parking passes will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

