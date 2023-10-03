(Left) John Parker of Evansville, (Center) Richard Garrett of Evansville, (Right) Caden Harms. Courtesy of Vanderburg County Sheriff’s Department.

To view the original story, please click here.

Evansville Police now have three suspects in custody for the double homicide that occurred Sunday in the city. 20-year-old Caden Wayne Harms was arrested Thursday night in connection to those murders and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bail. Harms turned himself in. 30-year-old John Cameron Parker has also now been arrested and charged in the murders of two men on Evansville’s west side.

CADEN WAYNE HARMS JOHN CAMERON PARKER

Harms and Parker were picked up by Richard Dee Garrett, who is already in police custody. Garrett told police that while traveling to Evansville’s West Side, Harms and Parker stopped to change clothes before parking near a residence on W. Virginia Street. Police say that Parker retrieved a handgun from a backpack before exiting the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Harms and Parker had planned to kill one of the victims in a robbery, and that a fourth person was in on the plan and had provided the handgun.