The Dubois County Museum will soon hold its Festival of Trees Opening Night.

The Festival of Trees Opening Night will be held on Thursday, November 16th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at the Dubois County Museum, located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper.

The highlight of the event is checking out over 40 Christmas Trees decorated by communities and groups in Dubois County and voting for your favorite of the trees.

Attendees can take this opportunity to also view the Christmas decorations set up at the museum, see the new Santa figurines added to their collection, and check out the new special Christmas exhibits opening.

Food and refreshments will be available and musical entertainment will be provided by the Patoka River Dulcimers.