The Jasper Community Food Bank is set to hold its 14th Annual Turkey Drive.

The Turkey Drive will be held on Sunday, November 12th, from 1 to 3 PM at the Community Food Bank located at 1404 Meridian Road in Jasper.

The food bank will accept for the drive donations of Turkeys, Non-Perishable Items, and Aluminum Roaster Pans. They will also be accepting monetary donations for the drive.