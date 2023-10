Shared on Kimball International’s Facebook Page

Employees of Kimball International now have a Health Center to use in Santa Claus. Kimball International announced the grand opening of their onsite Santa Claus Employee Health Center. The new Health Center will provide K-I employees with the care they need without the stress of having to find a service provider. Kimball International notes they are proud of their teams for making this new milestone possible and look forward to taking care of employees and their families.