On Tuesday at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 900 S., in which a Mitchell, IN, woman died.

The preliminary crash investigation by Master Trooper Detective John Yung revealed that Debra Jean, 64, Mitchell, IN, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet passenger car traveling south on State Road 37 approaching a sweeping curve to the right. Joseph Dosier was traveling north on State Road 37 rounding the curve to the left. Joseph Dosier was driving a 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Jean traveled left of center and struck the left tandem axles of the semi-trailer Joseph Dosier was pulling. Jean’s vehicle then struck a 2023 Peterbilt semi-tractor head-on that Sidney Dosier was driving. Sidney Dosier’s semi slid off the east side of the highway with the trailer blocking the northbound lane. Jean’s vehicle came to rest off the west side of the highway, down an embankment.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while personnel cleared the scene of the vehicles and debris.

Jean was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner. Sidney Dosier was taken to I.U. Health Bedford Hospital for observations.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, there is no further information to release. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor. Notification to the family of the deceased has been made.

Detective Yung was assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Paoli Police Department, and Orange County Rural District Two Fire Department.