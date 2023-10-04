Jasper City Police responded to 2 separate accidents on Tuesday, October 3rd. The first occurred at Newton and 31st Street and resulted in $14,000 in damage and the second occurred between 6th and Clay and sent one woman to the hospital.

Tuesday morning at 11, a two-vehicle collision resulted when Joy Rosch of Bedford was driving her 2013 Honda Odyssey north on Newton and Randall Schuetter of Jasper in a 2022 Toyota Tundra, traveling south on Newton, entered the turn lane to run left onto 31st. As the Rosch’s Honda proceeded past the intersection, Schuetter in the Tacoma began to turn onto 31st. The front bumper of the Tacoma collided with the driver’s side of the Honda. There were no injuries; however, Schuetter’s Tacoma received an estimated $4,000 in damages, and Rosch’s Odessey received $10,000 in damages.

The second accident later in the afternoon resulted in a run to the hospital for a Jasper woman. According to JPD, Jennifer Lents of Jasper was traveling east on 6th Street in a 2015 Ford Explorer when she entered the turning lane attempting to turn south on Clay Street. A 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Karen Vanarsdale of Jasper was traveling west on 6th Street and proceeded past the intersection of 6th St and Clay St.

Lents then attempted to turn south and the front bumper of her Ford Explorer collided with the driver’s side of Vanarsdale Cadillac.

Karen Vanarsdale was transported to Memorial Hospital for head and neck pain. Her 2004 Cadillac received about $7,000 in damages. While Lent’s refused treatment at the scene and her 2015 Ford Explorer received about $6,000 in damages.