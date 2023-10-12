The Actors Community Theatre is hiring Production Positions for the “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” Radio Play.

The Actors Community Theatre will present the winter production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” on December 1st and 2nd. The venue for this production will be the Black Box Theatre, located at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. Andrew J. Fenady wrote this radio play to see and hear the entire performance as it plays out.

ACT is currently looking to fill the roles of one Production Coordinator, one Assistant Production Coordinator, and Stage Manager, and one Sound and Light Operator. Each position will have the job duty of assisting with the entire production from start to finish.

Responsibilities for the positions include:

For the Production Coordinator: Casting and scheduling minimal rehearsals, making directorial decisions for the radio play, and making minimal costuming decisions.

For the Sound and Light Operator: Lighting and sound design for rehearsals and performances, and skills required for this role are less intense than typically required for a full production.

And for the Assistant Production Coordinator: Assisting the Production Coordinator, helping procure minimal props and set dressing, and assisting with the run of the show.

These are paid positions and require minimal rehearsal commitment. Experience in theatre production is a plus, but all are welcome to apply, regardless of experience.

ACT is looking to fill these roles immediately. Applicants are asked to apply on their website actorscommunitytheatre.com/paidpositions.

ACT encourages anyone with questions to reach out via Facebook at facebook.com/ActorsCommunityTheatre.

ACT auditions for the performance of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” will be announced at a later date.