The Dubois Branch Library is holding an author talk and book signing for author Shelly Shepard Gray.

The author talk and book signing for the nationally known author, Shelly Shepard Gray, will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 1 PM EST in the Community Room of the library.

Shelley Shepard Gray is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 100 books, including her latest series, “A Season in Pinecraft.” Many of her books deal with Amish themes and romance.

Two-time winner of the HOLT Medallion and a Carol Award finalist Gray lives in Ohio, where she writes full-time, bakes too much, and can often be found walking her dachshunds on her town’s bike trail. You can find many of her books in any of the Jasper-Dubois County Public Libraries.

Due to limited seating for this event, tickets will be required to attend this event. Tickets are free but must be picked up at the Dubois Branch Library and will not be held for longer than one day. Call the library ahead of time to see if tickets are still available for pickup at 812-678-2548. No more than 4 tickets per person at this time.